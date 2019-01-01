World Tech Today

First ever all-electric sport utility vehicle unveiled at Manhattan event. Photo Credit: Bollinger Motors
Startup bags $11.7 M in Series A Funding to Bring Garbage Collection to Cell Phones
Company plans to incorporate waste management and tracking into a phone app.
An embarrassing secret about Donald Trump just leaked
President Donald Trump is hiding a secret he’d rather you not know about, according to various reports.
Trump meets with tech leaders, and no one pulled the plug
Trump reaches out to tech industry executives to foster his job creation agenda as the new president.
Health
Scientists shocked by marijuana discovery
An alarming new study indicates that there may be some hidden dangerous in using cannabis, despite its perceived safety.
Scientists make shocking marijuana discovery
A huge new finding indicates that marijuana may have some hidden dangers that people don’t even realize.
Flesh-eating bacteria kills man after only four days
Approximately 80,000 people get infected with some form of this bacteria each year, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
Huge mental health discovery will shock you
A new report has come to a truly startling conclusion about mental health in America, and worldwide.
Science
Trump and scientific research is a feared experiment
The scientific community is trying to manage a flurry of anxiety over the president-elect’s support for scientific endeavors.
Astronauts’ spines shrink 19 percent in space new study
A NASA-sponsored study reveals that astronauts’ back problems when they return to Earth are caused by an atrophied spine.
Is the Great Barrier Reef now extinct?
A report claims that the Great Barrier Reef has officially died, but the scientific community says otherwise, although, the reef is dangerously close to extinction.
Cyber Security
Germany fears Russian hacker influence in upcoming election
Suspicions of Russian hacker influence in elections has German party officials worried.
The weakest link in Fed cybersecurity may not be technology
Investments in technology must be coupled with user training and evaluation to prevent cyber attacks.
Air Force ups cybersecurity game, signs $19 million pact
Military branch plans to upgrade its cybersecurity systems and update technology.
Cyber group adds recommendations to White House Cybersecurity Workforce Strategy
As we reported back in May of this year, a survey of federal workers found that 59 percent believe their agencies are having issues understanding how their own systems could be breached by a cyber attack, and 40 percent reported they were unaware of where their key assets were located. Additionally, a surprising 65 percent said […]
How important is cybersecurity to millennial voters? New survey results
Millennial voters feel cybersecurity is important in the election, but not enough discussion has been held to inform the voters of candidate’s positions.
IT opportunities abound as worldwide firms increase cybersecurity funding
Significant increases in cybersecurity spending over the next five years will open new opportunities for IT professionals.
Technology
Tech industry leaders to meet with President-Elect Trump
President-Elect and tech leaders to summit in New York about the upcoming new administration’s policies.
Fitbit picks up a Pebble, deal announced
Fitbit buys key assets of smartwatch startup Pebble, despite soft market.
Fame and stress made Kristen Stewart puke every day
Kristen Stewart – whose role as Bella in 2008’s Twilight made her famous – admitted she constantly struggled with fame and the pressures of being in the public eye. In fact, the world of showbiz would cause her to vomit “every day” due to ongoing … [Read More...]
Zac Efron wants women to ask him out
Zac Efron believes that men should not always take the initiative in asking a girl out and would appreciate it if a lady ever made the first move. The 28-year-old star – who split from Sami Miro earlier this year – told Heat magazine: "I think … [Read More...]
Liv Tyler doesn’t date men with bad music tastes
Liv Tyler says she is picky when it comes to relationships and wouldn’t date anyone with bad tastes in music. The 39-tyear-old star – who has three children and is currently seeing Dave Gardner – says she likes thoughtful and considerate men. … [Read More...]
George Lucas pays tribute to Kenny Baker
George Lucas recently paid tribute to Kenny baker, who was found dead on August 13 by his nephew. The late actor played R2-D2 in the popular Star Wars movie franchise. Lucas posted a heartfelt message on StarWars.com, saying: "Kenny Baker was a … [Read More...]
Kenny Baker dies at age 81
British actor Kenny Baker, best known for his role as R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise, passed away on August 13 at the age of 81. Baker was found dead on Saturday morning by his nephew. His niece, Abigail Shield, told The Guardian: "It was … [Read More...]
Fear the Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo thinks his character’s death should be ridiculous
When The Walking Dead broke ratings records, a spinoff was inevitable. When Fear the Walking Dead broke ratings records of its own, a second season was inevitable. At the Season Two press junket, Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo talked about his … [Read More...]