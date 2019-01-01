World Tech Today

Is the Great Barrier Reef now extinct?

A report claims that the Great Barrier Reef has officially died, but the scientific community says otherwise, although, the reef is dangerously close to extinction.

Cyber group adds recommendations to White House Cybersecurity Workforce Strategy

As we reported back in May of this year, a survey of federal workers found that 59 percent believe their agencies are having issues understanding how their own systems could be breached by a cyber attack, and 40 percent reported they were unaware of where their key assets were located. Additionally, a surprising 65 percent said […]

Fame and stress made Kristen Stewart puke every day

Kristen Stewart – whose role as Bella in 2008’s Twilight made her famous – admitted she constantly struggled with fame and the pressures of being in the public eye. In fact, the world of showbiz would cause her to vomit “every day” due to ongoing … [Read More...]

Zac Efron wants women to ask him out

Zac Efron believes that men should not always take the initiative in asking a girl out and would appreciate it if a lady ever made the first move. The 28-year-old star – who split from Sami Miro earlier this year – told Heat magazine: "I think … [Read More...]

George Lucas pays tribute to Kenny Baker

George Lucas recently paid tribute to Kenny baker, who was found dead on August 13 by his nephew. The late actor played R2-D2 in the popular Star Wars movie franchise. Lucas posted a heartfelt message on StarWars.com, saying: "Kenny Baker was a … [Read More...]

Kenny Baker dies at age 81

British actor Kenny Baker, best known for his role as R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise, passed away on August 13 at the age of 81. Baker was found dead on Saturday morning by his nephew. His niece, Abigail Shield, told The Guardian: "It was … [Read More...]

