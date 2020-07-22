Project Management Certifications: An Overview

For years, certifications for project management have been listed in all the major IT credential lists. This is because, for IT operations of all kinds, project managers are essential. If you choose to be an IT project manager or simply connect project management to your list of soft competencies, these five biggest certifications help you […]

Project Management Certification

If you are interested in going into the career of project management, you may wonder: what is the certification of project management? Do I need one? If so, what will I do, and how hard is it to do? What can I do with a certification for project management? To demonstrate your abilities and differentiate yourself from other contestants, whether you are new to this profession or wish to move on to a position in project management. And even if your experience in informal project administration is already in place, certification in project management can contribute depth, scope, and value to your existing skills and help you to become a formal project manager. Not only that, but it also requires Certified project managers — and they make more money. Averaged 16 percent (approximately $15,000) higher than their unreported counterparts who have done pmp certification in the US.

Certification Types

There are a variety of different certification forms, but the most common ones are:

PMP: Project-Management Professional.

CAPM: Certified-Associate in Project-Management.

PMI-ACP: PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner.

PgMP: Program-Management Professional.

PfMP: Portfolio-Management Professional.

Whatever credential you select, be sure that you verify the accreditation and carry out a PMI Accredited Education Provider plan.

Certification Process

Complete Criteria for Eligibility

All PMI certifications require you to meet the subject, educational, or standards before applying. You need to remind them of your knowledge and/or education, and thus it is best to compile your information and review it before you open the document.

Consult the certification guide that concerns you to find out the criteria for qualifying.

Complete Application

It is time to apply after you have determined that you meet the eligibility criteria. Generate the following information to help you through this process by using the online certification system.

Education attained.

Contact information.

Domain experience.

Domain education.

If the application is opened, it will stay active 90 days after that point.

Note: Collect all the details and documents you need to complete the application easily before release. Otherwise, you would have to complete multiple sessions.

Application Review

When your application has been submitted, they must ensure that you meet the eligibility standards and that your training or education is legitimate and in compliance with the criteria set out in the certification manual.

In general, depending on qualification, the application approval cycle takes 5-10 days. When it is over, they will send you an email to continue. If you have any concerns or issues with your submission, they can give us more guidance and directions.

4. Payment

It is time to provide payment after they have informed you that your application has been approved, to move to the final stage. You can apply for 1 year and pass the tests up to 3 times in the same year.

Exam Appointment

After you become eligible for the examination, PMI will send you an e-mail with the scheduling instructions you need when planning an exam appointment. You can schedule online or by telephone your exam date. The certification manual and the exam scheduling instructions provide complete details.

Conclusion

Do you need to receive project management certifications because you are a project manager? Like so much in technology, it is a difficult question to tackle. Certifications may demonstrate a project manager ‘s credentials in ways that encourage them to obtain support and future employment.

Through project planning to delivery, project management capabilities vary through project initiation. There are no mere “hard competencies” such as deadlines and the concept of achievements; successful project managers rely a lot on “soft skills and competencies,” such as teamwork and empathy.