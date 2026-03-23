Start on an intergalactic travel which have Moonlight Temple Position by the Super Field Video game

Moon Forehead Position Place in a distant coming, this specific 6-reel position even offers 80 paylines, nuts icons, scatters, and two 100 % free revolves rounds having increased earnings. Mention a gap domain which have signs including Princess, Jaguar, and you can Forehead. End in enjoyable incentive series which have Moonlight Forehead Symbol and Collection […]

Moon Forehead Position

Place in a distant coming, this specific 6-reel position even offers 80 paylines, nuts icons, scatters, and two 100 % free revolves rounds having increased earnings. Mention a gap domain which have signs including Princess, Jaguar, and you can Forehead. End in enjoyable incentive series which have Moonlight Forehead Symbol and Collection Online game. Having bets from 0.01 so you’re able to 0.25 loans, it slot provides one another reasonable-limit and you may mid-limit players. Experience the excitement regarding Moonlight Forehead and determine a working blend of area and ancient cultures to own an appealing gambling excitement.

Lightning Package Online game Related Software Ports Phoenix Gold coins Paylines 40 Pyramid Bonanza Dragon Palace Druidess Silver Amazingly Container Paylines twenty five Wager real cash!

Play Moonlight Forehead For real Currency With Extra

Allege around $3000 Desired Incentive + 30 100 % free Spins which have Wonderful Buffalo 250% Allowed Extra, Harbors Match + 35 Totally free Revolves 100 % free Greeting Extra $eleven,000 Support for Zombie A mess Get the $3,750 Welcom Provide Personal Bonus 50% up to $1,000 Most popular Video game Wheel away from Luck Fortunate Lady’s Charm Deluxe Twice Diamond Big Trout Craigs list Xtreme Buffalo King Book away from Inactive Great Rhino Position

Moonlight Temple Position

In the far upcoming, faraway civilizations features reported the fresh moonlight for the Moonlight Temple, an enthusiastic intergalactic position game produced by Lightning Package Online game. Moon Temple stands out because the a six-reel slot, a rarity in the world of online video slots, and this generally element 5 reels, and will be offering 80 paylines. The other reel within slot raises even more adventure versus regular video clips slots . Participants can enjoy certain has such several wild signs, scatters, two free spins series, and you can increased profits, and work out Moon Temple an energetic and you can exciting position game. Moonlight Forehead position works with Mac computer.

Launch to your an enthusiastic Intergalactic Journey

Discuss a faraway galaxy regarding the Moonlight Forehead position online game, invest an enthusiastic otherworldly area domain from the distant future. If you have ever wondered concerning intersection off outer space and ancient societies, Moonlight Temple https://goldenmister777.org/nl/ commonly suit your attraction. The online game symbols include the Little princess, Temple, Jaguar, Butterfly, Tiger, Silver Chandelier, Lizard, Gold Tapestry, along with important to experience credit signs particularly King, Jack, 10, and you will nine. The greatest purchasing icon is the scatter bonus symbol represented because of the the new Moonlight Forehead, providing 16,000 credit when six icons house to your reels during a limit bet spin.

Fun Video game Possess

In the Moonlight Temple, the brand new crazy symbols try depicted since the Gold Little princess and you can Blue Princess. The fresh Gold Princess seems during the feet gamble, since Blue Princess is offered throughout 100 % free revolves. If six Princess signs home into the reels, people is capable of the most payment. Another nuts symbol, the brand new Jaguar, appears entirely during the Moon Revolves ability.

Double Extra Enjoyable

The newest Moonlight Forehead Symbolization, acting as one another an advantage icon and you may scatter symbol, leads to the main benefit round presenting totally free spins labeled as Collection Games, in which members discovered 8 totally free online game. Inside Collection Online game, members is collect Moonlight Revolves to make most free game, for the Moon +one symbol searching simply throughout these game. So you’re able to start which extra round, players need to homes at least twenty three Moonlight Temple Icon symbols anyplace on the reels.

Reach for the newest Celebs

Inside Moonlight Forehead, users can wager of 0.01 so you can 0.twenty five credits, having bets anywhere between 50 around five hundred credits for every spin. This slot is fantastic both reduced-restriction and you will middle-limitation real money position lovers.

Final Verdict

When you’re room-themed slots are abundant, Lightning Container Games adds a-twist by the integrating ancient cultures within the the web based slot machine game Moon Forehead. Regardless of the personal overuse regarding both layouts, its integration is interesting, backed by the newest sixth reel as well as the two-area 100 % free online game extra function. For another fascinating experience, believe trying to Nuts Casino player Arctic Adventure by Ash Gambling.