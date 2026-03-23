In the the latest area, head down the hallway and you can on the stairs

Image 5 Niijima’s Casino Palace Walkthrough Persona 5 Niijima Castle Guide to walk you through the fresh palace, defeat the brand new foes involved, get a hold of loot, and defeat the fresh new boss at the end. Niijima’s Gambling enterprise is part of Niijima Sae and is among the main dungeons you need to […]

Image 5 Niijima’s Casino Palace Walkthrough

Persona 5 Niijima Castle Guide to walk you through the fresh palace, defeat the brand new foes involved, get a hold of loot, and defeat the fresh new boss at the end.

Niijima’s Gambling enterprise is part of Niijima Sae and is among the main dungeons you need to clear as an element of Image 5’s tale. You should be capable penetrate the new Persona 5 Niijima Castle carrying out however, should not send the latest Contacting Credit up to due to significant tale ramifications.

Fundamental Floors

You really need to head through the ceiling’s design, into the city where you battled the brand new Trace the first time. Get the Secure Space into the south side and you may head up the fresh stairways when deciding to take the fresh west doorway.

Head left immediately after bringing the staircase after which direct western. Wade past the generators to come to a home that needs a great keycard. Lead past it doorway to get a secure Area.

From the Safer Room, direct in the steps to beat a robust Shadow. The fresh new Shadow often come to be several Queen Mabs. These opposition uses Flame and you may Digital symptoms plus they are poor to wind attacks.

Immediately following over, lead for the place behind they and you may undergo a different sort of place. Now head for the farthest locked room to help you examine thanks to an excellent vent and you will deal with a different sort of effective Shadow within.

Get-off the room utilising the sky duct and then experience the entranceway here. Go up the fresh new staircase to the right and you can work at to area of the Hall.

Member’s Flooring Reception

Keep in touch with the fresh cashier before by using the Safer Space, he’ll inform you all you have to discover to find for the advanced. You will score an effective evobet aanmeldingsaanbieding zonder stortingsbonus 1000 playing potato chips along with the chart of area for the fresh new specialist. To have to your excellent, you really need to win 50,000 coins. From there go to south-west front to enter the newest Chop City.

Chop Area

Shortly after randomly selecting a room, try a few video game regarding dice. Might arrive at find that the newest games are rigged. Follow on to test a few other bedroom and eventually Akechi usually eliminate you out to ensure that dices is actually rigged.

Staff Passing

When you arise on the reverse side of your vent, there’s on your own in another professionals passing. Continue steadily to proceed with the road and direct in the stairs.

Now direct along side pathway and you can along the staircase from the really end. Continue to the broke up and find a secure Room to the western front side.

On Safe Area, you really need to head from doorway at the end of the brand new hallway to locate a key Dice City.

The trail to your steps will cause an excellent searchable goods having Orlov- a treasure devil inside they.

Out of this secure place, traveling towards the south immediately after which within west to reach a door right up northern. Here, you can find a chest into the a blocked room which you yourself can go into by the moving because of a vent for the north wall structure.

Miracle Dice City

Just after entering the city, you will confront a trace actually before your. You will need to defeat one shadow that can assist you so you’re able to hijack the machine of that chop place therefore the game performs on your side.

This shade is called the new Wandering Reviver and has the experience to brainwash the members. Very be mindful, plus it shows Curse right back at your it is at risk of Satisfaction and you may Breeze experiences, which Akechi is an excellent adversary because of it.